United Way to Continue with Angel Tree Program Tradition

The yearly United Way Angel Tree is a long-time tradition in Carbon County. There are many children in the community that may not have presents to open on Christmas morning if it were not for the generous program.

On Thursday morning, the United Way of Eastern Utah made the announcement that they will still be hosting the Angel Tree Program this year. However, it was stated that the application process will be a bit different due to the pandemic. Applications will be available beginning Oct. 1 and will close on Nov. 19.

United Way of Eastern Utah is encouraging individuals to pull the application from its website under the resource tab. From there, click the Angel Tree.

The application can then be mailed to 81 North 200 East in Price. Those that have questions while filling out the application may call Kaylee Iman at (435) 637-8911 to set up an appointment to visit the office.