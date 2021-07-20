United Way’s Annual Day of Caring Coming This Fall

United Way of Eastern Utah’s Annual Day of Caring is coming once again, presenting community members with a chance to volunteer and give back.

The event is known to bring together hundreds of volunteers that work together to make the community stronger and better for all. Yards are cleaned, fences are painted, trash is hauled and more. Community members are able to submit projects that they wish to have completed and volunteer groups are matched to these projects.

The day always begins by meeting in the Lin’s parking lot in Price where a complimentary breakfast, courtesy of the supermarket, is provided. United Way Director Megan Cummings stated that they are hoping to make it easier this year to submit project ideas and sign up to volunteer.

“We’re partnering up with Just Serve, an online platform that connects volunteers and projects,” stated Cummings. “If folks aren’t comfortable submitting a project idea or signing up online, they can still call or email United Way (435) 637-8911 or liveunited@uweu.org.”

She continued, explaining that one of her goals for this event is to celebrate not just a day of caring, but a month of caring, a year of caring and a lifetime of caring about each other.

“The lifeblood of a community is how much its people care about each other,” Cummings said.

To prepare for the day, Cummings visited the Price City Council on July 14 to request a fee waiver for the Washington Park rental. This year, Day of Caring is on a Saturday, Sept. 11. Cummings informed the council that the plan is to meet in Washington Park for lunch and she stated United Way would be honored if the council would consider waiving the fee.

Councilwoman Terry Willis said that she has been involved in the Day of Caring for many years and knows that it has a big impact on the community.

“It makes an awareness of what our community needs,” said Willis.

Willis expressed that she believes that it is a vital event and made the recommendation to waive the rental fee, which was approved by the rest of the council.