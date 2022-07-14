University of Utah Congratulates Class of 2022

Press Release

The University of Utah congratulated the more than 8,000 graduates who make up the Class of 2022 during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 5, 2022 after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar, the first at the U in 20 years,” said Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah. “All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future.”

Students in the Class of 2022 ranged in age from 21 to 73 and earned 8,702 degrees. Graduates represented 55 U.S. states and territories, and 65 foreign countries. Learn more about the 153rd general commencement here.

Darian Wilks of Price (84501) earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree in Spring 2022.

Justin Nielsen of Price (84501) earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in Spring 2022.

Taylor Hammack of Price (84501) earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in Spring 2022.

Laura Dotson of Price (84501) earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in Spring 2022 with an emphasis in Adult/Gerontology Acute Care.

Kayden Alderson of Price (84501) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering in Spring 2022.

Phillip Raich of Price (84501) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering in Fall 2021.

Ryan Procarione of Price (84501) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in Spring 2022.

Jessica Jensen of Price (84501) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental and Sustainability Studies in Fall 2021 with an emphasis in Air, Water, and Health.

Hayden Johnson of Orangeville (84537) earned a Master of Science degree in Information Systems in Fall 2021.

Alexander Coulson of Price (84501) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in Spring 2022.

Sandra Turay of Green River (84525) earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Cum Laude, in Nursing in Fall 2021.

Rhiannon Bradley of Helper (84526) earned a Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology in Spring 2022.