University of Utah Fall 2021 Dean’s List

The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,600 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Local students include the following:

Peyton Fausett of Price whose major is listed as Geoscience BSG

Dalton Latimer of Price whose major is listed as Biomedical Engineering HBO

Samantha Roberts of Orangeville whose major is listed as Applied Mathematics HBS

Ryan Jannoud of Price whose major is listed as Biology BS

Jessica Jensen of Price whose major is listed as Geoscience BSG and Environmental & Sustain Std BS

Ryan Gagon of Helper whose major is listed as Mathematics Tchg BS

Nate Olson of Helper whose major is listed as Kinesiology BS

Ryan Procarione of Price whose major is listed as Electrical Engg BEE

Kyson Stilson of Orangeville whose major is listed as Undeclared Pre Medicine BS

Adriana Payan-Medina of Price whose major is listed as Chemical Engg BCH

Tyler Yoklavich of Helper whose major is listed as Geoscience BSG

Leonardo Zarate of Price whose major is listed as Information Systems BS

Aubree Justice of Ferron whose major is listed as Undeclared

Jordyn Gagon of Price whose major is listed as Health, Society and Policy HBS

Emily Jespersen of Price whose major is listed as Business Administration BS

Abbie Saccomanno of Helper whose major is listed as Undeclared Pre Medicine BS and Biomedical Engineering BIO

Alexis Chappell of Price whose major is listed as Pre Nursing BS

Sandy Turay of Green River whose major is listed as Nursing BSN

Madie Johnson of Price whose major is listed as Pre Anthropology BS

