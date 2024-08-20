Unlocking Excellence: Carbon School District Launches ‘K.E.Y of Success’ Program

Carbon School District will be unlocking excellence this year by launching their new program, “K.E.Y. to Success”, designed to highlight and celebrate outstanding employees who demonstrate Kindness, Engagement, and Yes, Mindset (K.E.Y.) within the district.

Superintendent Mika Salas, Elementary Director Stacy Basinger and Business Administrator Darin Lancaster collaborated over the summer to establish a formal recognition program that celebrates employees’ positive impacts through kind words, contributions and determination.

Although the district has always informally encouraged peer recognition, the administrators have now created a structured approach to formally acknowledge and celebrate these efforts.

Superintendent Salas explained that nominations are open to the public to help showcase the exceptional employees within Carbon School District. Whether you are a community member, student, parent or district employee, you are encouraged to fill out a quick form available on the district’s website.

The recipient will receive a postcard featuring the kind words from the nomination, along with a key chain that symbolizes the specific reason for their recognition.

The executive team will personally deliver these tokens to the recipients, aiming to remind employees of their positive impact on both students and colleagues.

“We are just excited about a formal way to say thank you and to receive thanks,” said Superintendent Salas.

To visit the link for nominations, click here.