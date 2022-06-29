Unofficial 2022 Primary Election Results Released

The unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Republican Election have been released for the state of Utah, including results for Carbon and Emery counties.

For the upcoming open position of Carbon County Commissioner, the contenders were current Commissioner Tony Martines and Alan “Paul” Riddle. The contest between the two has proven tight, and the results reflected that.

Martines pulled just ahead of Riddle with 53.67% of the popular vote, or 1,220 votes. Riddle received 46.33% or 1,053 votes.

In Emery County, there were two commissioner seats open. Current Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson was running opposed by Jordan Leonard, and Leonard received the popular vote with 1,421 versus 946.

For the other seat, incumbent Gil Conover ran against Douglas K. Stilson and Keven Andrew Jensen. In this race, Jensen pulled ahead with 884 votes. He was followed by Stilson with 865 and Conover with 620.

In the contest for Emery County Sheriff, there was a tie in the unofficial results. Both Shaun Bell and Tyson Huntington received a total of 1,185 votes.

In regard to state votes, current Utah Senator Mike Lee received the majority of votes for Emery County with 1,829. He was also favored in Carbon County with 61.60% of the votes. Senator Lee, who received 61.63% of the statewide votes, was running against Becky Edwards and Ally Isom.

Congressman John Curtis remains popular with both counties, receiving the majority vote over his opposer, Christopher Niles Herrod, with 1,751 votes in Emery County and 72.51% of the popular vote in Carbon County. Throughout the district, Curtis took 72.45% of the votes.

Finally, the race between current Representative Christine Watkins and her opponent, Tom Hansen, saw mixed results. Hansen received the majority vote in Emery County, at 1,030 to 692. However, in Carbon County, Watkins was given 53.27% of the vote as opposed to Hansen’s 46.73%. Throughout the district, Watkins garnered 53.27% of the votes.