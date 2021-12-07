Up and Down Panthers *Photo Gallery*

Last Monday, the Panthers headed to Springville to play Merit Preparatory Academy. Sophomore Cole Barton had a great game and led Pinnacle to victory behind his 20 points.

At the sound of the final horn, the Panthers outlasted the Knights 52-44. Anthony Shumway led the team with nine rebounds while Jonathan Kessler recorded four assists.

Friday’s matchup against Piute had a different result. Once again, it was Barton leading the team in scoring with 12 points. The Thunderbirds proved too powerful, however, and won the game 58-31.

Up next, Pinnacle (2-2) will prepare for the 1A preview this weekend.