Updated Helper City Public Works Facility Celebrated

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) invited the community to celebrate a great addition to Helper City’s historic Main Street. This addition was the Helper City Public Works building, which was added onto the old City Hall structure.

Taren Powell, CCCC President, welcomed all out to the ribbon cutting ceremony before turning the time over to Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman. She explained that Harwood worked for the city for 40 years and they really wanted to honor him and his service to the city.

Not only did Harwood work tirelessly for the city’s fire department, but he was also the Public Works Director and a Helper City Councilman. Harwood donned many hats in his time served for the city and Mayor Peterman expressed pride and excitement for the building.

“I’m quite honored that they’ve done this for me, it’s just an awesome deal,” Harwood stated, before he was invited to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the building.

Those in attendance were invited inside the addition, which was recently completed and will be a great haven for the Public Works Department as they work tirelessly to improve and maintain Helper City for all.

The updated Public Works Facility is located at 73 South Main Street.