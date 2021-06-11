Uptown Steakhouse Celebrates First Year with Ribbon Cutting

Uptown Steakhouse, located at the Ramada in Price, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the restaurant’s first year in business on Wednesday afternoon.

The restaurant was brought to life by Mandy Cripps and Elizabeth Lofley, who have long dreamed of owning a business together. The steakhouse brings a new perspective on dining to the area, as those that visit the restaurant are able to cook their own steak on a black basalt stone at their table, ensuring that the meat is cooked to each individual’s choosing.

“It’s a very unique experience for Carbon County to have here,” shared Lofley.

The ribbon cutting, hosted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, was a way of officially welcoming the restaurant to the community, though patrons have enjoyed the delicious food for some time now.

Cripps invited the community to come out and celebrate the one year anniversary with them. Uptown Steakhouse is open Monday through Saturday and the menu can be perused beforehand at www.uptownsteakhouse.com.