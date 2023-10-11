URARA Hosts Symposium in Price

A large group gathered in Price City on Oct. 5-9 to enjoy the Utah Rock Art Research Association (URARA) Symposium that was hosted throughout the city. URARA is dedicated to the visitation, education, research, conservation and preservation of rock art.

Workshops began on Thursday, Oct. 5 and field trips took place on Friday, Oct. 6 and Monday, Oct. 9. Symposium presentations were hosted at USU Eastern on Saturday and Sunday, a tour of the Price Museum was led by Tim Riley, Curator, and many more events, such as a watermelon social, took place.

During the symposium, Layne Miller, a local Price City Councilman and outdoor enthusiast, led a presentation entitled “What’s the Big Deal with Nine Mile Canyon?” The presentation detailed the fact that Duchesne County wants to turn Gate Canyon into a hydrocarbon highway.

Currently, the company is currently only talking about Gate Canyon, the backcountry road that leads from the Uintah Basin to Nine Mile Canyon to a spot where it intersects with the Nine Mile Road near the Nutter Ranch in Carbon County. Through this proposed project, historic signatures from Utah’s past and important links to Ute history are at risk.

Miller shared that URARA members could watch the process and participate when appropriate, review and comment where available, talk about the project, explain the issues, and make it a priority. He also advised all to visit the canyon, take photos, survey and catalogue rock art and structures there, and more.

In the presentation, Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen was quoted as saying that he did not have a doubt that a tanker fire would have to be fought in Nine Mile if they begin to send tankers down there.