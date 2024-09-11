USARA’s 4th Annual Recovery Day is a Huge Success

On Sept. 6, USARA hosted their fourth Annual Recovery Day at the Price City Peace Gardens. This was a free event to the community to celebrate those in recovery, those who have recovered, those who have helped someone recover and those who fight every day to stay on track.

For the first time, individuals who resided in East Carbon or Emery County were provided with free transportation to and from the event, which ran from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free T-shirts and dinner was provided for the first 200 people, as well as prizes to be won. There was an array of fun activities for families to enjoy such as face painting, balloon animals, photo booth, a dunk tank and bounce houses. There were also several booths set up to educate the community on all of the local resources in the Carbon and Emery areas.

During the event, a car was also given away to an individual currently in recovery.

To stay up to date with USARA’s events and resources you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/share/g/Y6T57Vhn5Ez6mx7j/