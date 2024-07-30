USDA Strengthens Rural Utah by Investing $1 Million Toward Renewable Energy Projects

USDA Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2024 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director Michele Weaver today announced that USDA is partnering with rural small businesses to expand access to clean energy and lower energy bills through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and the Rural Energy for America Technical Assistance Grant Program. Today, USDA is investing $1 million in loans, grants and technical assistance that will support six clean energy projects in Utah. All of the projects are funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest-ever investment in combating the climate crisis. The projects also advance President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to grow the nation’s economy from the middle out and the bottom up.

“Supporting sustainable energy projects through technical assistance enhances Rural Development’s ability to continue the great work we’ve been able to accomplish under the Biden-Harris Administration,” Weaver said. “It’s partnerships like these that expand our ability to reach the most underserved communities.”

Since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA has invested more than $10.9 million in Utah through REAP in 140 renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements. These projects will help rural small businesses and farmers lower energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen their resiliency of operations.

REAP enables agricultural producers and rural small business owners to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy to make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses and address climate change while lowering energy costs for American families.

Examples of awards being announced today include:

In Springville, Utah, Nexus Foundation will use a $250,000 grant to provide technical assistance for farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses throughout the state of Utah. Funds will be used to develop REAP outreach, assist in program application process and support opportunities for rural small businesses and agricultural producers through conducting outreach events centered on disadvantaged communities.

USDA continues to accept REAP applications and has set aside a portion of the program funds to support underutilized renewable energy technologies, like wind and geothermal power. For additional information, contact Landon Mayer, Utah Energy Coordinator.

A complete list the six REAP projects awarded can be found online.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. REAP is a part of the President’s Justice40 initiative which sets a goal that 40% of the benefits from certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. The program supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. Visit the Rural Data Gateway to learn how and where these investments are impacting rural America. To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit the GovDelivery Subscriber Page.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.