USSA/UHSAA Issues Return-to-Play Protocol

At the first of December, the Utah Schools Sports Association (USSA), in conjunction with the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA), released additional guidelines and protocols in order to restart the 2020-21 winter sports seasons. Some of the guidelines include symptom checking athletes before all practices, games and activities, including travel. Face coverings are required when not “actively exerting” oneself, stated the protocol.

The protocol also addresses the number of spectators allowed in the buildings. In the high risk group, which both Carbon and Emery counties are currently in, only two parents/guardians per participant will be permitted into the venue. All spectators must wear a mask and social distance from those not in their household. Cheer and dance members are allowed for home games, but they have to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

According to the protocol, the venues can be opened up to 25% of capacity in the moderate risk group. Also, away team’s cheer and dance can attend, but still no student sections will be allowed.

In an effort to ensure that protocol is met so sports can continue, local schools have been spreading the word to community members so they are not turned away at the door. In order to watch these events, as in years before, all home varsity-level contests will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports. ETV News will also stream any road games that become available. Follow ETV News on Facebook to get up-to-date information on streaming events.