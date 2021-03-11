USU Create Better Health Announces Partnership Awards

By Julene Reese

The Utah State University Extension Create Better Health (SNAP-Ed) program recently announced the recipients of their 2020 Outstanding Partner Awards. Miracle of Agriculture Foundation, Utah Farm Bureau and Cogburn Wire Company were given the award because of their contributions to farmers, who had nowhere to send their commodities during the pandemic, and to Utah families that faced economic challenges and loss of income.

The Miracle of Agriculture Foundation’s Farmers Feeding Utah”campaign was a miracle for farmers, whose products were purchased and processed with money that was donated to the program, and for families in need that received high quality, locally-grown food free of charge. “Farmers Feeding Utah” was created in partnership with Utah Farm Bureau, Create Better Health, USU Hunger Solutions Institute and others.

Heidi LeBlanc, director of the Create Better Health program, said the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign helps promote and expand the Create Better Health mission to reach low-income populations and help improve nutrition, health and overall lives.

“Not only does the food help hungry families, it provides an outlet for farmers to sell their products locally during a time of struggle,” she said. “Through program assessments, outreach and distribution events, it is evident that this campaign is making an incredible difference.”

Over the last 10 months, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has provided food access to 21,331 families, served over 1,108,000 lbs. of food, stocked 25 pantries and worked with more than 25 farmers to create food donation events, known as “miracle projects.”

“The ultimate goals of the program have been clear – to serve farmers, support American agriculture and help people in need by providing food and nutrition,” LeBlanc said. “For people looking for something that inspires public confidence and supports American agriculture, this is it. We want to thank the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation, Utah Farm Bureau and Cogburn Wire Company for providing food access and nutrition education, and for being outstanding partners that are making a difference.”

LeBlanc expressed appreciation to all those who have donated time and money to make this important project happen.

To learn how to get involved with Farmers Feeding Utah, visit farmersfeedingutah.org. For more information on Create Better Health, visit createbetterhealth.org.