USU Eastern A Day of Giving

USU Eastern Press Release

Scholarships make it possible for students to attend Utah State University Eastern, and each year, alumni have the opportunity to donate to scholarships they care about during USU’s annual A Day of Giving. This year, USU’s “1888 minutes of giving” will take place starting October 10 at 7 am and will end on October 11 at 2:28 pm. USU Eastern Alumni, including those who graduated from the College of Eastern Utah and Carbon College, will have the chance to show their gratitude for the university and support students by making any size contribution online or by phone.

The focus of this year’s A Day of Giving event will be the USU Eastern Emergency Hardship Fund, which serves to aid students facing unexpected financial challenges or setbacks. Medical emergencies, loss of income, and other unforeseen circumstances can make it especially challenging, if not impossible, for students to stay on track with their education. This fund will help qualifying students get through financial hardships without sacrificing their educational progress. Eastern’s goal is to get 30 donors to contribute to this specific fund during A Day of Giving.

USU Eastern is hosting a friendly competition for the fundraiser this year. Two teams will be competing to see who will make the biggest impact. The first team will be Carbon College and College of Eastern Utah alumni, and the second team will be USU Eastern Alumni. In addition to bragging rights, the winning team will get a custom-designed bumper sticker as a thank you.

Donations are open now, but the official 1888 minutes of giving start at 7 am MST on October 10, donations can be made through USU Eastern’s A Day of Giving website, https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/31128/donations/new?designation=usueastern. Donation can also be made by phone, 1-888-653-6246, or through email, advgifts@usu.edu. The event will end on October 11 at 2:28 pm.