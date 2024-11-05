USU Eastern Alumni Spotlight: Officer Nickolas Parker’s Journey from Cadet to Law Enforcement Professional

PRICE – For Officer Nickolas Parker, Utah State University Eastern’s POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) program was more than an educational opportunity—it was a transformative step toward a meaningful career in law enforcement. Now serving with Utah Adult Probation and Parole, Parker reflects on his experiences in the POST program and how it prepared him to navigate the complexities of law enforcement, pursue community service, and inspire generational change in his family.

Parker’s path to the USU Eastern POST program was influenced by several unique factors, starting with the program’s affordability and flexibility. As a non-degree option, it offered direct pathways to employment while allowing him to work during the day to support his family. Parker explains, “The tuition to enroll was fair and affordable, and the program typically leads the cadet directly to employment.”

The POST program’s structure was particularly appealing, as it provided certifications in Special Functions Officer, Basic Correctional Officer, and Law Enforcement Officer within one program. These certifications proved invaluable in broadening his career options and laying the groundwork for his future roles in law enforcement. The fact that many of the instructors were local police officers was another attraction for Parker, who aspired to serve his community in Eastern Utah. “My desire was to remain in the area and work for a local police department, so having instructors who were active law enforcement officers in the community was a bonus,” he says.

Parker’s decision to pursue a career in law enforcement was deeply personal, stemming from a desire to make a difference and create generational change. Having witnessed family members struggle with involvement in the criminal justice system, he felt driven to pursue a career path that would allow him to help others. “I wanted a career that would not only achieve generational change in my family, but also allow me to help people in our community, build relationships, and protect others from harm,” he shares.

Parker credits USU Eastern’s POST program with providing the skills and training necessary for his law enforcement career. The program’s 360-hour curriculum covered diverse topics, including accident investigation, patrol techniques, arrest control, legal procedures, and officer survival. This intensive training set him up for success from his first job with Price City Police to his current role with Adult Probation and Parole.