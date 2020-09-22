USU Eastern Announces Changes to Spring Schedule

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University will adjust the spring 2021 semester schedule on all campuses in order to decrease the risk of the spread of COVID-19. The original start date for classes (Jan. 11) has been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 19, allowing students whose permanent home is away from USU campuses a longer period of time at home.

President’s Day will be observed and no classes will be held Monday, Feb. 15. Spring Break, March 8-12, has been canceled to make up the days from the later start date and to help reduce the opportunity for the spread of coronavirus that comes with travel.

The semester ends as originally planned on the last day of finals, Wednesday, May 5, with commencement on Thursday and Friday, May 6-7 in Logan. Commencement exercises at USU Eastern are slated for May 1.

“Our students, faculty and staff have so gracefully adapted to the many changes and challenges seen in this unique school year,” said Frank Galey, USU’s executive vice president and provost. “As we look toward 2021, we need to continue to be diligent so that we can continue to provide the best Aggie experience possible, and I thank everyone in the Aggie family for being so understanding.”

Spring 2021

First Day of Class: Tuesday, Jan. 19

President’s Day Holiday: Monday, Feb. 15

No-Test Days: Wednesday, April 21 – Tuesday, April 27

Last Day of Classes: Tuesday, April 27

Interim Day: Wednesday, April 28

Final Examinations: Thursday, April 29 – Wednesday, May 5

Commencement: Thursday, May 6 – Friday, May 7

Spring Semester Registration Dates

Registration for spring semester will begin on Nov. 16, later than normal. More information is available in the USU Catalog.

Teaching Formats for Spring Classes

Teaching formats for spring classes will follow what was implemented in fall 2020 to ensure social distancing in classroom settings. Course delivery methods include traditional face-to-face or interactive video conferencing (IVC), web broadcast, online and hybrid face-to-face as well as a blend of these.

USU has offered online courses and distance education for decades and is leveraging its expertise to offer students effective learning opportunities throughout the school year. Academic support resources will continue to help students learn successfully in whatever format their classes are offered.

Classroom Expectations for Spring

University policy requires that face coverings or masks are worn in all buildings and whenever it is difficult to maintain six feet from others. For the physical classrooms, all students and instructors will be expected to wear face coverings and seats are marked to ensure social distancing.