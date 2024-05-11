USU Eastern Announces Friends of Eastern Scholarship Program

USU Eastern Extension Press Release

PRICE, Utah — With a desire to foster student growth on campus and enhance campus and community involvement, Utah State University Eastern is pleased to announce the Friends of Eastern scholarship program. This program is for prospective students who visit campus, apply, and confirm their enrollment after a campus visit.

“This Friends of Eastern scholarship is another way we see our amazing community coming together to support USU Eastern and our students,” said Doug Miller, chief campus administrator at USU Eastern. “Through their generosity, donors are helping more students be able to achieve their educational dreams. This scholarship endowment will have a lasting impact on generations of Eastern students and we are so thankful.”

The Friends of Eastern program was started by a collection of anonymous donors who bolster recruitment and retention efforts at USU Eastern. Donations to the program will go directly to furthering this initiative. For every dollar raised, 75% of the contributions will be utilized within the academic year to support immediate needs, while the remaining 25% will be earmarked to establish an endowment.

“Friends of Eastern shows the direct support of local business owners to attract students to come to USU Eastern,” said Kevin Hurst, director of students at USU Eastern. “This is an amazing partnership and level of support. We are excited to monitor the progress of this program and measure the impact it has on attracting students to Price and USU Eastern.”

This endowment is designed to sustain ongoing recruitment and retention initiatives, ensuring the enduring success of USU Eastern in perpetuity. Any surplus funds from the 75% allocation at the conclusion of the aid year will be reallocated to build the endowment.

Local business owners have seen the value of USU Eastern in their community and also want to attract more students, both to bolster enrollment and attract more business. By donating to Friends of Eastern, local businesses are leaning into the common idiom, “A rising tide raises all boats.”

“One of the main goals and focus of this program, is to attract out-of-area students to come to USU Eastern,” Hurst said. “This program sends a strong message of, not only does USU Eastern want you as a student, local business also want you to come to Price. The Price community does an excellent job of helping people and students feel welcomed when they come to town and the Friends of Eastern program is an additional step in that direction.”

Students who qualify can receive a $100 scholarship once they have confirmed enrollment at USU Eastern after participating in a campus visit. Another $100 housing scholarship is available for students who confirm they will live on campus.

For additional information on the Friends of Eastern program and to donate, visit www.usu.edu/advancement/give/eastern/usueasternfriend.