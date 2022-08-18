USU Eastern Athletics Shifting Focus to Community

By

New leadership brings new vision. For first year athletic director Jess Brinkerhoff , there has been no wasted time on implementing his vision for the department, community and businesses within Carbon and Emery counties. Several changes can already be seen and are bringing a newfound excitement for Eagle fans:

There are two new assistant athletic directors on the USU Eastern athletics staff. Women’s basketball head coach Chelsey Warburton was named assistant athletic director over internal operations and will put systems into place that will allow the department to achieve its set goals and ensure alignment with the NJCAA. Women’s head volleyball coach Danielle Jensen was named assistant athletic director over external operations and will work closely with community, business and educational leaders to market Eagle athletics in a positive way.

The fall sports season is underway and community members will soon notice “Game Day” banners throughout town to help bring attention and reminders to athletic events that are taking place on campus.

Shopping local? Fans can attend Eastern sporting events for only $1 by providing their purchase receipt from any Carbon or Emery county business within that week.

This year, every conference matchup will be sponsored by businesses within the community. This tremendous support from our local businesses will lead to fun and exciting promotions and activities, creating the ultimate fan experience.

Forget when the game is? Fans can text the word “EAGLES” to 83200 and sign up for promotions, reminders and updates on all Utah State Eastern sporting events.

Students of local K-12 schools can be on the lookout for Emmett the Eagle, athletes, coaches and staff who will be visiting their schools throughout the year to generate excitement for upcoming games and activities.

Women’s volleyball enters its season sitting at No.14 in the nation following the NJCAA preseason poll announced this week. Both the men and women’s soccer teams received votes nationally with hopes of breaking through the top 20 in the coming weeks. There is no better time to be an Eagle fan.

Visit www.usueasternathletics.com for upcoming schedules, stories and updates.