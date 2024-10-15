USU Eastern Athletics Welcomed to Helper

In March of 2025, college baseball and women’s softball is coming to Helper City, thanks to a collaboration between the city itself and USU Eastern Athletics.

However, those excited for this upcoming season did not have to wait for spring to celebrate. A celebration welcoming this pairing was hosted on Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. at the ball field.

Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that the USU Eastern baseball and softball teams played hosts for the community, providing meet and greet opportunities, sponsored by Juliano Consulting and Utah Power Credit Union.

According to the mayor, the purpose was to introduce players to the community and to share sponsor and project information to get the fields ready for collegiate play by the spring. Volunteers sheets were provided for those interested and the day ended with a whiffle ball game for both kids and players.

Food and drinks were provided for hungry patrons, swag was up for grabs and information was in abundance to all that attended the welcoming celebration.

“All in all, a great success in welcoming USUE teams to Helper,” said Mayor Peterman. “We look forward to activating our storied baseball history and building a new legacy with women’s softball.”