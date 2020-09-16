USU Eastern Baseball Takes The Field For First Time Since Cancelled Season

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The USU Eastern Eagles baseball team hit the field this weekend for the first time since March. They hosted the Utah Preps team and played a 10-inning game. The Eagles took the win with a score of 13-3.

“For taking such a long time off, I was very pleased with the way we came out and played. We had very minimal mistakes made through the game, which allowed us to be in control of the game from the beginning,” said head coach Kirk Haney .

Freshman Jaden King led the day with two hits. Freshman Carter Steenbakkers had two RBIs, which led the Eagles.

“We had a lot of great pitching performances. Our guys went out and competed through the whole day. I am very excited to see where this team will be going heading into the spring season,” said Haney.

The Eagles will hit the field again this Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. against Rocky Mountain.