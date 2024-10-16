USU Eastern Battles In Tough Loss To #6 Bruins

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In their final home contest of the season, the USU Eastern women’s soccer team put up a spirited fight against No. 6 Salt Lake Community College on Saturday, but ultimately fell 2-0 in a hard-fought match at home. Despite the final score, Utah State Eastern showed strength and a solid defensive effort, especially from goalkeeper Sarah Newman , who made key saves to keep the game within reach.

After SLCC’s Mylee Carver scored unassisted in the 13th minute, Utah State Eastern held strong, effectively containing their opponents and limiting them to just five shots in total.

On the offensive side, forwards Ellyse Kessler and Kate Heaton each tested SLCC’s goalkeeper Elle Rafajko, who was forced to make two saves. Despite these efforts, the home team couldn’t find the back of the net, missing out on key opportunities to level the score and change the momentum.

As the match approached its conclusion, the Bruins managed to add an insurance goal with Sophie Eckery scoring unassisted in the 86th minute. While the result wasn’t in their favor, the Lady Eagles showed tenacity and cohesion, demonstrating that they are a team capable of challenging even the toughest opponents in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

USU Eastern (5-6-2, 3-6-1) will complete their remaining regular season matches on the road as they first take on Pacific Northwest Community College (0-10, 0-10) on Thursday, October 17 at 2:00 p.m. MST.