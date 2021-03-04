USU Eastern Campus Recreation Center Now Open

USU Eastern recently made the announcement that its campus recreation center is now open to assist students in utilizing the great opportunities that come with living in the area.

“Our corner of Utah is an outdoors dream and with the help of the recreation center, you can enjoy it more fully,” the university shared.

By visiting the Blue Bikes Center, located below the purchasing/police building on campus, students looking to enjoy this piece of Utah more fully will find a myriad of ways to do just that. Outdoor activities may be explored with the hiking trail maps, fire pit equipment rentals, or maps and equipment that is ready for use to float down the Price River. The fun does not stop there, however.

USU Eastern is giving all the opportunity to see the town and be more active at the same time. Blue Bikes, which are everyday bicycles, are available to ride to classes, shopping and more. There are also mountain bikes and bicycle repair services.

A plethora of activities are also available for enjoyment, such as flag football, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, soccer, bubble ball and much more. Finally, there are student life activities such as the nexus student lounge, volunteerism and clubs.

Those that wish to obtain more information or utilize these great opportunities may do so by visiting the Blue Bikes Center, which is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.