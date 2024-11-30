USU Eastern Caps Historic Season With 7th Place Victory At NJCAA National Tournament

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, USU Eastern

The Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team ended their historic season in triumphant fashion, defeating Indian Hills Community College 3-1 to secure 7th place at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. It was a fitting conclusion to a year marked by several firsts for the program.

Facing Indian Hills in the final match, the Lady Eagles came out strong, controlling the first set with a powerful offense and disciplined defense. Their energy led to a 25-17 victory, setting the tone for the match. The second set was tighter, but Eastern’s balanced attack edged out the Warriors 25-21. Despite a setback in the third set, where Indian Hills mounted a spirited comeback to win 25-19, the Eagles regrouped and dominated the fourth set with a blistering .474 hitting percentage. They closed out the match 25-19, securing their place among the nation’s best.

Key performances drove the Lady Eagles to victory. Agata Zwierzynska led the way with 10 kills, hitting at an impressive .625 percentage while adding two block assists. Audrey Atwood delivered in crucial moments, contributing 9 kills, 4 digs, and 3 service aces. Rachel West was a force at the net with 5 kills on 9 attempts and three timely aces, while setters Agata Makowska and Bird Allen orchestrated the offense with 31 combined assists. On defense, Marli Pearson anchored the back row with 8 digs, supported by West with 5 blocks and Clara Philipsson with four.

This final victory capped an exhilarating tournament for Utah State Eastern. They began the tournament with a crucial win over Weatherford College before battling the nation’s top-ranked team, Florida Southwestern State, in a thrilling five-set quarterfinal that many considered the true championship match. Unable to rebound from the previous night’s heartbreaker, USU Eastern suffered a loss to Northeastern College which set them up for the 7th/8th place game in which they defeated the Warriors of Indian Hills.