USU Eastern Celebrates Academic Success, NJCAA All-American Teams Announced

By

Utah State Eastern shines as an example of excellence, proving that student-athletes can succeed in sports and inside the classroom. Recently, they announced their NJCAA DI All-Academic recipients, and Utah State Eastern dominated the list with many high-achieving individuals.

These outstanding student-athletes have not only excelled in their sports, but have also shown a strong commitment to their education, earning recognition as Academic All-Americans.

Academic All-American 1st Team:

The Academic All-American 1st Team represents some of Utah State Eastern’s finest students, and they have not just settled for success in the classroom. These individuals have also showcased their talent on the field and court. The six student-athletes who have made it to the prestigious 1st Team are:

Dakari Armendariz – Baseball

Janel Blazzard – Women’s Basketball

Carlie Jenkins – Women’s Soccer

Hailey Meek – Women’s Basketball

Olivia Nielson – Women’s Basketball

Brooklyn Palmer – Women’s Basketball

Academic All-American 2nd Team:

Joining the 1st Team recipients are an additional 24 outstanding student-athletes who have earned a spot on the 2nd Team:

Brinnley Anderson – Softball

Sarah Baker – Women’s Soccer

Mati Ball – Women’s Soccer

Conner Bancroft – Baseball

Gia Bruno – Softball

Emma Chandler – Women’s Soccer

Troy Connell – Baseball

Kaden Davis – Baseball

Teagan Gray – Women’s Basketball

Tyell Gustavson – Men’s Soccer

Dylan Hawkes – Baseball

Paige Herbon – Softball

Hadley Humphreys – Women’s Basketball

Cambrie Jensen – Softball

Sailor Jensen – Women’s Soccer

Victoria Kalista – Women’s Soccer

Jaxson Lesueur – Men’s Soccer

Dyson Lighthall – Men’s Basketball

Brinlee McRae – Women’s Basketball

Loryn Stoddard – Women’s Soccer

Quincy Tatom – Women’s Soccer

Jenna Thorkelson – Women’s Volleyball

Alexa Tueller – Women’s Volleyball

Maci Wall – Women’s Basketball

Academic All-American 3rd Team:

Completing the list of honorees are the 33 athletes who have earned a place on the 3rd Team:

Tommy Astudillo – Men’s Soccer

Eryn Briggs – Women’s Soccer

Alexis Carrol – Softball

Emma Christensen – Women’s Volleyball

Sadie Coggins – Soccer

Kyden Decker – Baseball

Casidy Fried – Women’s Volleyball

Gaby Goo – Women’s Basketball

Sawyer Hardman – Baseball

Mark Huber – Men’s Basketball

Brinley Johnson – Softball

Kevin Jones – Men’s Soccer

Parker Joos – Baseball

Thomas Kirkham – Men’s Soccer

Kennedi Knudson – Volleyball

Deavin Lopez – Baseball

Hailey McUne – Women’s Volleyball

William Mugisha – Men’s Soccer

McKenlie Perry – Women’s Soccer

Korbet Pope – Baseball

Sheldon Romriell – Men’s Basketball

Katy Smith – Women’s Soccer

Ruth Sumner – Women’s Soccer

Kacelyn Toomer – Women’s Basketball

Abigail Wiggins – Women’s Soccer

Tailey Worthen – Women’s Volleyball

Kiana Wright – Women’s Basketball

“Our students at Utah State Eastern are doing an awesome job,” stated director of athletics Jess Brinkerhoff. “They’re not only excelling in sports, but they are also succeeding in their studies. Big congrats to all those who made it to the Academic All-American teams and represented Utah State Eastern on the national level.”

Academic Team of the Year:

Utah State Eastern’s commitment to academic excellence is not limited to individual achievements. The department’s sports teams have collectively performed exceptionally well in their studies, as shown below by the Academic Team of the Year recipients:​​

Women’s Basketball – GPA: 3.69

Women’s Volleyball – GPA: 3.53

Women’s Soccer – GPA: 3.51

Men’s Soccer – GPA: 3.28

Baseball – GPA: 3.26

Softball – GPA: 3.15

Men’s Basketball – GPA: 3.0

“I want to commend our coaches for the caliber of student-athletes that they are recruiting to USU Eastern,” added Brinkerhoff. “It takes a lot of effort outside of competition to make sure their players are where they need to be academically. Their studies are a priority for these coaches and it shows with the these teams that received national honors.”