USU Eastern Celebrates Academic Success, NJCAA All-American Teams Announced

Utah State Eastern shines as an example of excellence, proving that student-athletes can succeed in sports and inside the classroom. Recently, they announced their NJCAA DI All-Academic recipients, and Utah State Eastern dominated the list with many high-achieving individuals.
These outstanding student-athletes have not only excelled in their sports, but have also shown a strong commitment to their education, earning recognition as Academic All-Americans.
Academic All-American 1st Team:
The Academic All-American 1st Team represents some of Utah State Eastern’s finest students, and they have not just settled for success in the classroom. These individuals have also showcased their talent on the field and court. The six student-athletes who have made it to the prestigious 1st Team are:
- Dakari Armendariz – Baseball
- Janel Blazzard – Women’s Basketball
- Carlie Jenkins – Women’s Soccer
- Hailey Meek – Women’s Basketball
- Olivia Nielson – Women’s Basketball
- Brooklyn Palmer – Women’s Basketball
Academic All-American 2nd Team:
Joining the 1st Team recipients are an additional 24 outstanding student-athletes who have earned a spot on the 2nd Team:
- Brinnley Anderson – Softball
- Sarah Baker – Women’s Soccer
- Mati Ball – Women’s Soccer
- Conner Bancroft – Baseball
- Gia Bruno – Softball
- Emma Chandler – Women’s Soccer
- Troy Connell – Baseball
- Kaden Davis – Baseball
- Teagan Gray – Women’s Basketball
- Tyell Gustavson – Men’s Soccer
- Dylan Hawkes – Baseball
- Paige Herbon – Softball
- Hadley Humphreys – Women’s Basketball
- Cambrie Jensen – Softball
- Sailor Jensen – Women’s Soccer
- Victoria Kalista – Women’s Soccer
- Jaxson Lesueur – Men’s Soccer
- Dyson Lighthall – Men’s Basketball
- Brinlee McRae – Women’s Basketball
- Loryn Stoddard – Women’s Soccer
- Quincy Tatom – Women’s Soccer
- Jenna Thorkelson – Women’s Volleyball
- Alexa Tueller – Women’s Volleyball
- Maci Wall – Women’s Basketball
Academic All-American 3rd Team:
Completing the list of honorees are the 33 athletes who have earned a place on the 3rd Team:
- Tommy Astudillo – Men’s Soccer
- Eryn Briggs – Women’s Soccer
- Alexis Carrol – Softball
- Emma Christensen – Women’s Volleyball
- Sadie Coggins – Soccer
- Kyden Decker – Baseball
- Casidy Fried – Women’s Volleyball
- Gaby Goo – Women’s Basketball
- Sawyer Hardman – Baseball
- Mark Huber – Men’s Basketball
- Brinley Johnson – Softball
- Kevin Jones – Men’s Soccer
- Parker Joos – Baseball
- Thomas Kirkham – Men’s Soccer
- Kennedi Knudson – Volleyball
- Deavin Lopez – Baseball
- Hailey McUne – Women’s Volleyball
- William Mugisha – Men’s Soccer
- McKenlie Perry – Women’s Soccer
- Korbet Pope – Baseball
- Sheldon Romriell – Men’s Basketball
- Katy Smith – Women’s Soccer
- Ruth Sumner – Women’s Soccer
- Kacelyn Toomer – Women’s Basketball
- Abigail Wiggins – Women’s Soccer
- Tailey Worthen – Women’s Volleyball
- Kiana Wright – Women’s Basketball
“Our students at Utah State Eastern are doing an awesome job,” stated director of athletics Jess Brinkerhoff. “They’re not only excelling in sports, but they are also succeeding in their studies. Big congrats to all those who made it to the Academic All-American teams and represented Utah State Eastern on the national level.”
Academic Team of the Year:
Utah State Eastern’s commitment to academic excellence is not limited to individual achievements. The department’s sports teams have collectively performed exceptionally well in their studies, as shown below by the Academic Team of the Year recipients:
- Women’s Basketball – GPA: 3.69
- Women’s Volleyball – GPA: 3.53
- Women’s Soccer – GPA: 3.51
- Men’s Soccer – GPA: 3.28
- Baseball – GPA: 3.26
- Softball – GPA: 3.15
- Men’s Basketball – GPA: 3.0
“I want to commend our coaches for the caliber of student-athletes that they are recruiting to USU Eastern,” added Brinkerhoff. “It takes a lot of effort outside of competition to make sure their players are where they need to be academically. Their studies are a priority for these coaches and it shows with the these teams that received national honors.”