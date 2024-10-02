USU Eastern Dominates Southern Idaho In Crucial Conference Matchup

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

The USU Eastern women’s soccer team dominated the College of Southern Idaho in a commanding 5-0 victory, extending their conference record to 2-0. After a slow start, the Eagles broke through just before halftime, with Tallulah Jensen opening the scoring in the 43rd minute. Less than three minutes later, Andie Andrus doubled the lead, assisted by Emmalee Christensen , giving USU Eastern full momentum going into the break.

In the second half, the Eagles maintained relentless pressure. Sariah Taeoalii found the net in the 74th minute, assisted by Maci Nell , before Nell herself added an unassisted goal in the 78th. Malia Tuitavuki capped off the performance with a late goal in the 89th minute, following a well-placed pass from Neleah Reckling . The Lady Eagles fired off 20 shots, 12 on target, completely overwhelming Southern Idaho’s defense.

Goalkeeper Sarah Newman made one crucial save to keep a clean sheet as the Eagles’ backline, led by standout performances from Neleah Reckling and Hannah Bailey , shut down Southern Idaho’s limited attacking efforts.

With their third consecutive victory, USU Eastern (5-3-1, 3-3) will welcome Truckee Meadows Community College (3-5-2, 1-4-1) to Castleview Field on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.