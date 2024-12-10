USU Eastern Earns 5th Straight Victory With Back-To-Back Home Wins

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Utah State Eastern put on a show this weekend, securing back-to-back victories on their home court inside the BDAC. The Eagles overwhelmed Jump Start on Friday night, 91-71, and followed it up with a commanding 74-58 win against the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday.

Friday’s matchup saw the Eagles pull away in the second half after a close first 20 minutes. Leading by only seven at halftime, USU Eastern came out firing in the second half, outscoring Jump Start 53-38 to seal the 20-point win. Ike Palmer led all scorers with 23 points. He showcased his ability to score from everywhere on the court, shooting 9-of-16 from the field while adding five rebounds and two steals to his stat line.

Mark Huber was a key contributor as well converting 11 of his 12 free-throw attempts. Huber finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and an assist, providing a steady presence on both ends of the court. Ryker Richards added to the Eagles’ dominance with 14 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting night, while Jaxon Heiden chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Eagles’ offensive efficiency was impressive, as they shot 50.9% from the field and converted 84.4% of their free-throw attempts. Their ability to capitalize on mistakes proved pivotal, turning Jump Start’s 12 turnovers into 20 points.

Less than 24 hours later, the Eagles were back on the court to face the College of Southern Nevada, and they didn’t miss a beat. This time, it was their defensive effort that took center stage. The Eagles held the Coyotes to just 32.9% shooting from the field and forced 14 turnovers in a dominant performance.

Mark Reichner led the scoring against Southern Nevada with 17 points, including four three-pointers. Ike Palmer followed up his stellar Friday night with another strong showing, contributing 16 points and pulling down eight rebounds, nearly notching a double-double.

Jaxon Heiden proved to be a force in the paint, recording a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. His presence on the boards was instrumental in the Eagles’ 43-40 rebounding edge. Brooks Jones came off the bench to provide valuable minutes, scoring seven points and adding five rebounds and a block.

The Eagles’ offensive efficiency once again stood out, as they shot 52.7% from the field. Their ability to execute in transition and dominate inside was on full display throughout the game.

USU Eastern (7-3, 0-0) will hit the road to play their final two preseason before heading into the Christmas break. They will travel to Rangely, CO on Friday, December 13 taking on Mesa Community College at 5:00 p.m. and then again on Saturday against Jump Start at 1:00 p.m.