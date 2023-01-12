USU Eastern Falls Short in Conference Showdown

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a 54-45 loss to the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles Wednesday night in a marquee matchup for sole possession of first place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

USU Eastern held a slim second quarter lead and remained within striking distance throughout the second half. Southern Idaho extended its largest lead of the game to 11 points with 4:12 left to play in the third quarter and never looked back in the monumental win.

Statistically, the game was nearly even as both teams struggled to find consistency from the field, shooting below 30-percent for the game. The biggest advantage for Southern Idaho came in the turnover battle as they committed just eight compared to USU Eastern’s 15.

Brooklyn Palmer poured in a game-high 18 points, 12 of which came from the free throw line, to lead USU Eastern in the setback. Baylee Ueligitone scored seven points off the bench, while both Kacelyn Toomer and Brinlee McRae finished with five.

Kali Haizlip was a difference maker for Southern Idaho, scoring 11 points off the bench in 19 minutes of play. Livia Knapp scored 10 points and Alyssa Christensen chipped in with eight.

Wednesday marked the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. Tied in the loss column entering the game, the outcome put the winner in control of the top spot in the conference standings.

The loss drops USU Eastern to 13-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play. Trailing the Golden Eagles by a game and a half in the standings, the Lady Eagles are now locked in a second-place tie with Salt Lake Community College.

The tight conference standings add even more emphasis to USU Eastern’s next conference game, which takes place this Saturday on the road against Salt Lake Community College. The Lady Eagles won the first meeting 63-59 at the BDAC back on Dec. 10. Saturday’s road contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Following this weekend’s conference tilt, USU Eastern will get one week off from conference play before returning home against the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 21.