USU Eastern Finishes Vegas Trip 2-1

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jordan Buscarini

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles wrapped up a three-game Las Vegas road trip with a dominating 72-50 win over Glendale Community College Wednesday evening in the College of Southern Nevada’s Holiday Tournament.

One day after falling to Casper College, the Lady Eagles looked sharp on both ends of the floor, racing out to a 21-8 lead over Glendale by the end of the first quarter. The steady play continued as USU Eastern won each of the next three individual quarters to secure the 22-point win.

Maci Wall was nearly perfect from the field as she connected on six-of-seven shots to finish with a game-high 18 points. Wall contributed on both ends of the floor by gathering seven rebounds and three blocks.

USU Eastern shined offensively throughout as they shot an outstanding 46-percent from the field, including a 62-percent mark from the perimeter. Six different players hit at least one three-point shot, while 11 players scored at least two points.

Hadley Humphreys chipped in with 11 points and Brooklyn Palmer scored six to go with eight boards. The USU Eastern bench outscored Glendale’s 25-9.

Wednesday’s win moves USU Eastern to 11-5 on the season and gives the team a winning record on the Vegas road trip. Playing three-games in three-days, the Lady Eagles split Monday and Tuesday’s games as both came down to the wire.

Wall and Palmer combined to score 28 points in Monday’s thrilling 67-63 win over Dawson Community College. The win came despite USU Eastern turning the ball over 25 times. Offsetting the turnover situation was a steady shooting performance as the team hit on 41-percent from the field.

The Lady Eagles entered Tuesday’s tilt with a four game winning streak but the momentum was snapped as Casper College earned a 70-58 win. The back-and-forth battle ended with Casper rolling to a 70-58 victory after a 16-7 run in the final quarter.

USU Eastern now sits 11-5 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The team will now head into the Christmas break, which will continue through Jan. 3. The season will continue at home on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at home against Colorado Northwestern.