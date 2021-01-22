USU Eastern Flight Program Discussed with Carbon County Commissioners

Gary Springer came to Price in the fall of 2019 to assist with the USU Eastern Flight Program at the airport as a flight mechanic, specializing in preventative maintenance and correcting discrepancies as well as performing inspections.

However, as of Jan. 1, Springer stated that he had big shoes to fill as Angie Johansen retired and he was given the position of the manager of the Redtail Jet Center Price Operations Manager.

Following this announcement, Springer reached out to Commissioner Casey Hopes to introduce himself, put faces to names and let it be known what is going on in the area. He stated that he thought that an update could possibly be given on a monthly basis.

Commission Chair Larry Jensen remarked that they appreciate the help that they receive at the airport, which was quite an investment made in the community. Jensen said that Redtail provides the effort to make it work. “We appreciate what you do,” Commissioner Jensen stated.

Commissioner Tony Martines echoed that remark, saying that it is good to have a partner at the airport and believes that exciting things are coming. He also expressed his hope that the USU program grows.

In 2019, the flight program was developed locally and it continued into 2020. They have been able to expand the program and have two airplanes with the search of a third due to the popularity of the program. In addition, they aim to bring in the mechanic portion of the program, which would garner another 20 to 40 students.

The schooling for the program is conducted both at USU Eastern and at the airport.