USU Eastern Hosting Bread and Soup Night to Support Student Food Pantry and Angel Tree

USU Eastern Press Release

USU Eastern invites the community to its annual Bread and Soup Night, a beloved tradition supporting local students and families in need. The event will take place on November 18th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, offering an evening of warmth, community, and charity.

For just $8, two people can enjoy a comforting meal of soup and rolls, with all proceeds going to the USU Eastern Student Food Pantry and the Angel Tree program. The Student Food Pantry provides essential food items to students experiencing food insecurity, while the Angel Tree helps fulfill holiday wishes for children in need within the community.

“We’re thrilled to carry on this event year after year,” says Allie Chamberlain , Student Life Coordinator with USU Eastern, “as it allows us to come together as a community to support students and families in meaningful ways.”

Bread and Soup Night provides a wonderful way for students, faculty, and community members to come together, enjoy a meal, and make a tangible difference for those who may be struggling this season. All are encouraged to come out, connect with others, and join in giving back to the community at this heartwarming event.