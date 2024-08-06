USU Eastern Hosts Annual Disc Golf Tournament at Price City International Days Celebration

Press Release

The Annual Disc Golf Tournament hosted by USU Eastern at the Price City International Days Celebration saw another successful year, marked by a significant increase in participation and enthusiasm. Organized by Cameron West, Program Coordinator at USU Eastern, the event has been steadily growing, and this year was no exception.

“This year, we opted for a flexible start time to accommodate more participants throughout the day,” said Cameron West. “In previous years, we had to limit our numbers due to a fixed start time, but the popularity of the tournament encouraged us to make it more inclusive.”

The tournament expanded from 14 to 18 holes, allowing participants to experience seven additional holes beyond the permanent ones on campus. The course was also modified to be shorter and more family-friendly, which resulted in a notable increase in family participation. The flexible start time allowed families to enjoy both the parade and the tournament, leading to smoother gameplay and quicker finishes.

This year’s tournament drew 75 participants, surpassing the previous limit of 56 players. Competitors traveled from Michigan, Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming, with many coming from the Wasatch Front and Uintah Basin. Impressively, 47% of the participants were first-timers, while 53% had played in previous years.

“We received a lot of positive feedback about the flexible start time,” West noted. “It made the event more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

The winner results of the tournament are as follows:

– Advanced: Tyler Beagley

– Intermediate: Josiah Trostle

– Beginner: Aaron Twitchell and Dan Gibson (tied)

– Women’s Advanced: Nicole Harris

– Women’s Beginner: Taylie West

– Youth Boys: Brigham Bradford

– Youth Girls: Ashley Jenson

– Doubles: Kolby Widmier & Richard von Rintelen

Each participant played one round of 18 holes around the USU Eastern campus.

“We start planning and preparing for International Days in February,” said West. “This year’s success has motivated us to make next year’s event even better.”

For more information about the Annual Disc Golf Tournament and other events at USU Eastern, please contact Cameron West at (435) 613-5468.

**About USU Eastern**

USU Eastern is committed to providing accessible and high-quality education, fostering community engagement, and promoting lifelong learning. The campus offers a wide range of programs and activities that enrich the lives of students and the community.