USU Eastern Hosts Local Elementary Schools

Photo Courtesy of Wellington Elementary/Carbon School District

USU Eastern Press Release

In early May, Utah State University Eastern hosted campus tours for students from Sally Mauro, Wellington, Castle Heights and Creekview elementary schools. More than 200 students walked the campus during a two-day span with their teachers and USU Eastern representatives.

The immersive experience allowed students to meet professors, explore the campus, engage in hands-on activities and even enjoy a lunch in the cafeteria. Sally Mauro Elementary School’s statement expressed the students’ delight, stating, “The faculty made each session age-appropriate, and the hands-on activities were amazing!”

Amanda Ori from the Carbon School District echoed the sentiment, saying, “It impacted our students and that just makes my heart so happy!”

USU Eastern enjoyed hosting the students and being involved with the local school district.

“It was fun to see their excitement and feel of their energy during their visit,” said USU Eastern Director of Students Kevin Hurst. “I appreciate Amanda Ori’s help and vision to pull this event together and for the opportunity to host these students at Eastern. I was really impressed with the third graders and think they are awesome.”

Hurst also gives credit to the faculty and staff that gave their time and talents to the tours. “I have said it before and will say it again, the faculty and staff at USU Eastern are some of the best in the nation and they really care about students,” said Hurst.

For more information about campus tours, please visit usu.edu/admissions/campustour.