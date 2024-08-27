USU Eastern Hosts Town Ties

USU Eastern hosted their second annual Town Ties event. Town Ties is an event that USU Eastern organizes to provide a place for businesses to join together in one place to introduce themselves not only to the community, but to student attending Utah State University.

Town Ties also allows students to network with possible future employers and learn about businesses in the Carbon Corridor.

Each business puts together a small carnival-like game to allow students and their families to win a small prize and hand out swag. Students and their families were also served dinner, provided by Farlaino’s, as well as cotton candy, provided by Barbie Haeck.