USU Eastern Kicks Off School Year with T-Shirt Giveaway at Creekview Elementary

USU Eastern is starting the school year with a special event at Creekview Elementary in Price, where they handed out t-shirts to students as a warm welcome. The effort was supported by a strong group of volunteers, including 24 soccer players and 5 student government representatives on August 16th, followed by baseball players, coaches, and 5 more student government students on August 20th. This initiative highlights USU Eastern’s commitment to community involvement and support for local schools.

In addition to the t-shirt giveaway, USU Eastern’s volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer seasons are already underway. Fans can stay updated with all the action by visiting usueasternathletics.com.