USU Eastern Launches Collegiate Archery Program

Price, UT – USU Eastern is thrilled to announce the addition of collegiate archery to its athletic offerings, marking an exciting expansion of its sports programs and providing new opportunities for student-athletes in Carbon and Emery counties and beyond.

Archery was selected as the newest sport for USU Eastern due to the strong foundation established by local NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) teams. These programs have cultivated a wealth of talented archers, making this a natural progression for students passionate about the sport.

“This program is for our students and our community,” said Jess Brinkerhoff, USU Eastern Athletic Director. “It’s about building a bridge for local athletes to continue their growth at the collegiate level while enhancing pride and engagement across the region.”

The introduction of archery aligns with USU Eastern’s vision of fostering student success, promoting community engagement, and striving for competitive excellence. The program will provide a platform for students to develop their skills, engage with peers, and represent the university on a larger stage.

Leading the program is Coach Cheyanne Slaughter, a two-time NASP state champion and national champion with extensive experience in archery. “I’m excited to share my passion for archery and help students grow in their skills and confidence,” said Coach Slaughter. “This program will allow students to not only excel athletically but also connect with others and take pride in their personal achievements.”

In its inaugural year, the program aims to:

● Recruit a team of motivated archers.

● Establish a solid foundation of basic archery skills.

● Compete in select collegiate tournaments.

USU Eastern is partnering with local NASP programs, community organizations, and industry sponsors to ensure the success of the program. These collaborations will provide vital resources, mentorship opportunities, and financial support, strengthening the program’s foundation.