USU Eastern Makes Changes to Admissions Scholarship Structure

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern has recently changed its scholarship structure and requirements for admissions scholarships. After a review of scholarship levels and thresholds, ACT/SAT scores will no longer be a factor for admissions scholarships at USU Eastern. The scholarship index will be based solely on high school unweighted grade point average.

“We decided a model that was based solely on high school GPA would benefit the most students,” said Greg Dart, senior associate vice president for USU Eastern. “More students qualify for more scholarship dollars under this new structure. We underwent this review in an effort to best recognize the achievements of recent high school students.”

In this new structure, students with a 4.0 high school GPA can qualify to receive a full tuition and fee scholarship for two years (four semesters). Scholarships are available for students who had at least a 3.0 high school GPA.

Dart and other university officials see this as especially beneficial to local students from Carbon and Emery counties. These scholarship changes were made with these students in mind to provide local students with the most beneficial model.

“We have very good students coming from local high schools such as Carbon, Emery, Pinnacle and Green River,” Dart said. “These new thresholds were designed with those students in mind and to provide the most benefit to the highest number of students. We understand our first mission as a university campus is to serve our service area and these new scholarships will help us do that even better.”

The priority deadline for admissions scholarships at USU Eastern will be April 1. When students apply for admission at USU Eastern and meet this deadline, they are automatically considered for these merit-based scholarships. Students can view the new scholarship amounts by visiting www.usu.edu/admissions/costs-and-aid and clicking on the “Southeast Scholarships” tab under the scholarship index section.

Other scholarship opportunities are also available for students and are currently open for application. More information on scholarships can be found at scholarships.usu.edu.