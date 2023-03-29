USU Eastern Names New Rodeo Head Coach

By Calvin Jensen, USU Eastern Sports Information Director

Utah State Eastern athletic director Jess Brinkerhoff announced the hiring of Brady Ramone as the new head coach of the Eagles rodeo team. Although new to the coaching side of the sport, Ramone is no stranger to rodeo as a seven-year professional team roping competitor with lifelong experience inside the arena.

Ramone earned reserve champion team roper (heeler) for the Northwest Region as a student-athlete at Walla Walla Community College in 2013. He also was a National College Finals Qualifier that same year for the Warriors.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity,” said Ramone. “I think this program has the potential to be a serious contender for this region.”

A family affair, Ramone’s father, siblings and brother in laws currently compete in rodeos throughout the country. Along with his wife Haylie and their two young sons, Ramone resides in Orangeville and stays busy caring for their horses, competing in rodeos, and helps in running the family cattle ranch.

“Brady has had a long and storied career on the rodeo circuit, and I am excited for him to bring his knowledge to the USU Eastern rodeo program,” stated Brinkerhoff. “He comes highly recommended and will be a great fit for the program.”