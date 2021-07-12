USU Eastern Offers Half-Price Tuition to Newly-Enrolled Carbon and Emery County Residents

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern is offering half-price tuition scholarships to Carbon and Emery County residents who have applied to USU Eastern as a new student in the fall 2021 semester or who have yet to apply. The scholarships are open to people of all ages within the two counties. Those new students who have already applied and have been admitted also are eligible and will have their accounts changed automatically.

“These funds will make an already affordable education even more affordable,” said USU Eastern Associate Vice President Greg Dart. “These scholarships are a major benefit to USU Eastern students from Carbon and Emery County.”

The scholarship applies for both the fall 2021 and the spring 2022 semesters, allowing students to attend for half-priced tuition for one full school year. Any student who graduated from a Carbon or Emery County high school or who is a current resident of either county can qualify for the funds. A new student is defined as a first-year student or a transfer student who is attending USU Eastern for the first time.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about going to school this fall,” Dart said. “We could not be more excited to provide much needed financial help to our students.”

To be considered for the funds, students must apply for admission by Aug. 1, 2021. To apply at USU Eastern, visit applynow.usu.edu. Students with questions can contact Cameron West (cameron.west@usu.edu).

USU Eastern offers more than 45 undergraduate degrees and more than 40 certificates, licenses and endorsements. For a full list of courses and degrees that are offered at USU Eastern, visit eastern.usu.edu/degrees.