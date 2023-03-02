USU Eastern Offers Tax Resources for the Community

USU Eastern Press Release

It is tax season nationwide and Utah State University Eastern is hosting a free tax preparation service for the local community. Business professor Dr. Henning Olsen and his students are providing free tax help to the local community.

From Feb. 1 to April 15, 2023, Dr. Olsen will be leading a tax preparation program at the Reeves Building on the university’s campus.

Under Olsen’s guidance, students will learn the ins and outs of tax preparation and then put their knowledge to use by helping community members complete their tax returns at no cost.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this service, don’t hesitate to take advantage of this resource by reaching out to henning.olsen@usu.edu or by calling (435) 613-0022.