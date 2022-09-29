USU Eastern Receives $100,000 Grant from Kem C. Gardner and U of U

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Eastern has received a $100,000 grant donated by Kem C. Gardner. The grant will help fund student scholarships at the university.

“The support of Kem C. Gardner to the students at Utah State University Eastern is amazing,” said Greg Dart, senior associate vice president of USU Eastern. “These scholarships will make higher education attainable for students who did not know it was within their reach.”

The grant was announced at USU Eastern during a visit from University of Utah President Taylor Randall, who was touring the state during the summer months. The grant was made in a spirit of collaboration between the University of Utah and its fellow higher education institutions across the state, showing that when one Utah university succeeds, so do all others.

“We have an obligation to collaborate with our sister institutions, Utah State being one of those primary institutions,” Randall said. “Utah State and the University of Utah share some common interest in the fact that we’re the state’s Research One universities. The answers to many of the challenges that we face as communities are found in basic research that come out of our universities.”

The donation made by Gardner, the name donor and a board member for the Kem C. Gardner Institute at the University of Utah, is in addition to over $400,000 the U has already invested in supporting USU Eastern students.

"Kem C. Gardner and the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute have long supported students at USU Eastern and in Eastern Utah," Dart said. "We could not thank him, President Randall and the University of Utah enough for their collaborative work to bring educational opportunities to every corner of the state. From 1959 to 1969, this campus was part of the University of Utah system. For more than 60 years, these two amazing institutions have worked together to support Southeastern Utah."

