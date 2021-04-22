USU Eastern Rodeo Headed to National Finals

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

The USU Eastern rodeo team competed in the final rodeo of the regular season in Heber City Utah last weekend. Utah Valley University played host to the rodeo.

The team competed very well last weekend with the men’s team ending the season in the reserve champion position. This placing qualifies the men’s team for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) to be held in Casper, Wyoming in June.

Clayson Hutchings led the men’s team. He was the year-end champion in the saddle bronc riding and the team roping heading. He was also the all-around cowboy champion for the year. His partner in the team roping, Scott Lauaki, ended the season as the team roping heeling champion and third in the saddle bronc riding. He was the reserve all-around cowboy champion. Austin Allred ended the year as the champion bull rider.

Bowdie Jacobson and Kale Lamb both ended the year in the top ten in the team roping and Bowdie in the tie down roping. This is the first time in the history of the program that the team has qualified. USUE has qualified several individuals but this the first team qualification.

Autumn Snyder ended the year in third place in the barrel racing. This qualified her for the CNFR as well. Jessica Fox finished the season in the top 15 in the breakaway roping and Kylee Noble competed in the goat tying and the breakaway roping.

All of the qualifiers will compete for individual national championships in their respective events at the CNFR and the men’s team will also compete for the team championship.