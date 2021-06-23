USU Eastern Rodeo Team Places Well at Nationals, Men’s Team Finishes 12th in the Nation

USU Eastern Press Release

The Utah State University Eastern rodeo club team found success at the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) over the past week. The men’s team finished 12th in the nation, with several individual competitors placing high in the rankings as well.

“This team has accomplished something tremendous,” said coach Leon McElprang. “I am proud of this team.”

The team had a pair of individual performers place in the saddle bronc riding competition. Clayson Hutchings placed third with a total of 296.5 points in his three rounds, while teammate Scott Lauaki placed sixth in the event with 264 points. In the bull riding event, Austin Allred placed in third, scoring 147.5 points, including 75 points on his final ride, while Kale Lamb placed in eighth place in the team roping event, paired with Utah Valley University teammate Jace Hanks. The duo finished their three rounds in 36.8 seconds.

Bowdie Jacobson also competed in the tie down and team roping competitions, finishing his two tie downs in 24.8 seconds. Autumn Snyder qualified as an individual in barrel racing for the women’s club, finishing her three races with a collective time of 48.92 seconds.

“This team has been amazing,” said coach Monte Jensen. “They just continue to perform at a very high level.”

This was USU Eastern’s first ever trip to the CNFR as a team, and the men’s team made a fine showing, placing 12th in the nation, scoring 400 points collectively. Still in its early stages, the men’s team finished as reserve champions in the Rocky Mountain Region and enjoyed its first taste of the national meet. Through all the adversity the club faced, the campus was proud of its finish.

“This team battled through COVID and everything else to have such as great season,” said Associate Vice President Greg Dart. “The way they performed at the national rodeo was just an extension of what they did all season.”

For more information on the USU Eastern Rodeo club, visit usueasternathletics.com/sports/rodeo.