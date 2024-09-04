USU Eastern Routs Trappers In Home Opener

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Price, UT — USU Eastern women’s soccer team dominated in their home opener with a commanding 6-1 victory over Northwest College. Eastern controlled the game from start to finish, displaying offensive firepower and solid defense to secure the win.

The Lady Eagles set the tone early, with Andie Andrus scoring the opening goal in the 13th minute, assisted by Sariah Taeoalii . The team doubled their lead just before halftime when Ellyse Kessler found the back of the net with an assist from Emmalee Christensen .

The second half saw USU Eastern ramp up the pressure, with three more goals coming from Maci Nell , Jacie Powers , and two additional goals from Ellyse Kessler , completing her hat trick. Kessler was the star of the match, leading the team with three goals, while Christensen and Neleah Reckling each contributed with key assists.

Northwest College managed to score a consolation goal in the 56th minute through Elliasen Lewis, but it wasn’t enough to disrupt the Eagles’ momentum.

Eastern’s relentless attack resulted in 23 shots, 12 of which were on target, compared to Northwest College’s 14 shots and 4 on target. Goalkeeper Sarah Newman made crucial saves to maintain the Lady Eagles lead, ensuring a comfortable victory.

The Lady Eagles (2-0-1) will welcome Snow College to open up SWAC play on Saturday, September 7.