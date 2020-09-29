USU Eastern Soccer Teams Compete In First Scrimmages Of The Season

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The USU Eastern men’s and women’s soccer teams took the field for their first scrimmage of the year last weekend.

The Lady Eagles took on the men’s U19 club team and took a 2-1 loss.

“It did a lot for our women’s team to play a fast men’s team. Their speed of play, tactics and touches progressed throughout the day. I’m very proud of how they performed. We are in a good place to take strides forward,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse .

The men’s soccer team took on Utah Valley’s Club team and fought a good fight, winning 4-2. The other team put pressure on the Eagles and it took a little bit of time for the men to get in their groove.

“As the game progressed, we found our groove and put in four goals; four very good goals to the opposing team’s two goals. Like my women’s team, I’m very proud of our men’s team finding the rhythm and coming up with the win. The opposing team was very strong, fast, countered exceptionally well and gave us fits when to tried to over possess the ball. Overall, I’m very pleased with where the teams stand at this point in the season,” said Woodhouse.