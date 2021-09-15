USU Eastern Soccer Teams Face Setback Against Top 10 SWAC Opponents

Photos by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

The USU Eastern men and women’s soccer teams had a setback this past week playing back-to-back top 10 teams. Both team’s scores in the Salt Lake games were 4-0 for Salt Lake Community College. The two games at Snow College ended 3-1 for Snow’s men’s team and 3-0 for Snow’s women’s team.

“I thought that we had a good game plan going into both games; obviously, it wasn’t good enough,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse . “Snow and SLCC are both good teams but it felt like we weren’t prepared. It’s time to dig deep and make progress this week as we have more than a couple of training days to prepare.”

For the men, Parker Huff scored a banger off a free kick against Snow to open the scoring.

The Eagles’ next games are at home this Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. for the men and 1:30 p.m. for the women. Spectators are welcome and those unable to attend can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.