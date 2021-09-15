USU Eastern Soccer Teams Face Setback Against Top 10 SWAC Opponents

Photos by Jeff Barrett
USU Eastern Press Release
The USU Eastern men and women’s soccer teams had a setback this past week playing back-to-back top 10 teams. Both team’s scores in the Salt Lake games were 4-0 for Salt Lake Community College. The two games at Snow College ended 3-1 for Snow’s men’s team and 3-0 for Snow’s women’s team.
“I thought that we had a good game plan going into both games; obviously, it wasn’t good enough,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse. “Snow and SLCC are both good teams but it felt like we weren’t prepared. It’s time to dig deep and make progress this week as we have more than a couple of training days to prepare.”
For the men, Parker Huff scored a banger off a free kick against Snow to open the scoring.
The Eagles’ next games are at home this Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. for the men and 1:30 p.m. for the women. Spectators are welcome and those unable to attend can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.