USU Eastern Soccer Teams Finish Season Strong, Look to SWAC Tournament

USU Eastern Press Release
The USU Eastern soccer teams played Community Christian College on Thursday and the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday for their final games of the regular season.
The Eagles outscored their opponents 13-1 on the men’s side in the two games and 8-3 in both games on the women’s team. Highlights between the two games were Joey Valle with two goals and two assists in the CSN game and Shealee Heywood with two goals from a defensive position against CCC. Hanna Carlisle scored in overtime to beat CSN.
The USU Eastern men’s team won against CCC 6-1 and CSN 7-1.
GOALS
CJ Wiggins – 2 Goals
Colby Lee – 1 Goal
Tyson Bailey – 2 Goals
David Gaspar – 1 Goal
Joey Valle – 2 Goals
Parker Huff – 2 Goals
Andres Guerrero – 1 Goal
Blane Bengtzen – 2 Goals
ASSISTS
Joey Valle
Parker Huff
Colby Lee
Thomas Kirkham
Brandon Bejerano
Seth Christensen
Andres Guererro
The 20th ranked women’s team won against CCC 4-0 and CSN 4-3 (in overtime).
GOALS
Shealee Heywood – 2 Goals
Miranda Hales – 1 Goal
Hanna Carlisle – 1 Goal
Gracie Sorensen – 2 Goals
Alexis Hatch – 1 Goal
Kallie James – 1 Goal
ASSISTS
Kallie James
Gracie Sorensen
Miranda Hales
Addisen Mcclean
“Sophomore day was the best one we’ve ever had at this school,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse. “We had a lot of support with more fans than ever before. We played great in both games, and it was against very good teams in CSN.”
The Eagles begin the SWAC Region 18 Tournament on Thursday. The tournament will be held at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah and opponents and times will be announced soon.