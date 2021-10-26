USU Eastern Soccer Teams Finish Season Strong, Look to SWAC Tournament

Photos by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

The USU Eastern soccer teams played Community Christian College on Thursday and the College of Southern Nevada on Saturday for their final games of the regular season.

The Eagles outscored their opponents 13-1 on the men’s side in the two games and 8-3 in both games on the women’s team. Highlights between the two games were Joey Valle with two goals and two assists in the CSN game and Shealee Heywood with two goals from a defensive position against CCC. Hanna Carlisle scored in overtime to beat CSN.

The USU Eastern men’s team won against CCC 6-1 and CSN 7-1.

GOALS

CJ Wiggins – 2 Goals

Colby Lee – 1 Goal

Tyson Bailey – 2 Goals

David Gaspar – 1 Goal

Joey Valle – 2 Goals

Parker Huff – 2 Goals

Andres Guerrero – 1 Goal

Blane Bengtzen – 2 Goals

ASSISTS

Joey Valle

Parker Huff

Colby Lee

Thomas Kirkham

Brandon Bejerano

Seth Christensen

Andres Guererro

The 20th ranked women’s team won against CCC 4-0 and CSN 4-3 (in overtime).

GOALS

Shealee Heywood – 2 Goals

Miranda Hales – 1 Goal

Hanna Carlisle – 1 Goal

Gracie Sorensen – 2 Goals

Alexis Hatch – 1 Goal

Kallie James – 1 Goal

ASSISTS

Kallie James

Gracie Sorensen

Miranda Hales

Addisen Mcclean

“Sophomore day was the best one we’ve ever had at this school,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse . “We had a lot of support with more fans than ever before. We played great in both games, and it was against very good teams in CSN.”

The Eagles begin the SWAC Region 18 Tournament on Thursday. The tournament will be held at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah and opponents and times will be announced soon.