USU Eastern Theatre Delights with “Clue” *Photo Gallery*

The USU Eastern theatre department delighted members of the community with their rendition of “Clue” on stage last week. For four nights, the Geary Event Center hosted its first production since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with masks and social distancing making an appearance.

The stage production is based on the classic film and board game, providing a “madcap comedy that will keep patrons guessing until the final twist.” The play is set in 1954 in Washington, D.C. where characters are given aliases as they race to find a murdered in Boddy Manor.

The production was under the direction of Corey Ewan, Ph.D and included eight actors from Price: Kyaera Price, Patrick Paulk, Danielle Simmons, Sean Tilman, John Behn, Graydee Noyes, Trinalee Hatch and Aubrey Jorgensen.

Other performers included Braden Nelson, Salt Lake City; Hunter Peterson, Gunnison; Jensen Otteson, Hailey Haymond and Maxwell Otteson, West Jordan; Caden White, Eagle Mountain; Emma Bowers, Stansbury Park; and Kyra Waechtler, Logan.

Jorgenson and Hatch also served as the stage managers for the production while Hongji Xhu (Joy) returned to costume design and associate professor Brent Innes designed the set and props. The lighting was designed by Bruce Duerden, USU Logan’s interim theater department head.