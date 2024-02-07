USU Eastern to Host On-Campus Events for Prospective Students

By Marcus Jensen

Utah State University Eastern will host several on-campus events in the coming weeks for future students to explore the campus, meet with faculty and staff, interact with admissions specialists, and get their questions answered about attending USU Eastern. The events will be a way for those interested to get help with the admissions process, learn about programs and find out if USU Eastern is right for them.

“This spring, we’re providing an unprecedented array of opportunities for students to explore our campus,” said Kristalyn Hepworth, assistant director of recruitment at USU Eastern. “From tailored events to diverse experiences, there’s something for everyone.”

Attendees will meet for each event at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. Events include:

On Tech Ed Day, prospective students will explore USU Eastern’s technical education programs. Beginning with a welcome event at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, future students and families will then receive a campus tour and will be able to participate in activities and workshops that will showcase USU Eastern’s multiple tech ed programs. Lunch is included. The event is free and open to everyone.

Registration for College Access and Inclusion Day is now open and will close on Feb. 26. Beginning with a welcome event at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, students will then be treated to a campus tour and lunch. After lunch, activities and workshops will help prospective students learn about college preparation. Students will see firsthand why USU Eastern is a great place for first-generation students and for students of all backgrounds. The event is free and open to everyone.

Registration for True Blue Junior Preview Day is now open and will close on April 3. During this event, high school juniors will get a sneak peak of college life at USU Eastern with an exclusive tour of the campus and its offerings, with a free lunch included. After lunch, students will meet with faculty and staff, explore USU Eastern’s many program options, and will get to interact with current USU students. The event is free and open to everyone.

For Admitted Students Day, students who have been accepted to USU Eastern can join other admitted students to learn about the majors and programs offered at USU Eastern and to mingle with advisers. Registration closes on April 19. The day includes free lunch, meeting with students, a parent session, meeting with college and major representatives and advisers, and a closing presentation.

“These events provide an authentic glimpse into life as a USU Eastern student,” Hepworth said. “If you’re still undecided about attending USU Eastern, I highly recommend experiencing it firsthand at one of these events.”

Registration to all events is now open and all three events are free for all who attend. Parents of students are also welcome to attend at each event. For a list of all USU’s admissions events, visit www.usu.edu/admissions/events.