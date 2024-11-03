USU Eastern To Host SWAC Region 18 Volleyball Tournament

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

No. 5 USU Eastern volleyball is set to make history, hosting its first-ever SWAC Region 18 Tournament on November 6-7 in the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center. After an impressive season with a 19-5 overall record and undefeated in conference play, the Lady Eagles enter the tournament as the #1 seed. Their first matchup will be against #4 College of Southern Idaho at 7:00 p.m on Wednesday, November 6, with the victor advancing to the championship game on Thursday, November 7, at 1:00 p.m. The first match of the tournament will be between the #2 & #3 seed (yet to be determined) which will take place at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern has had an extraordinary year, positioning themselves as a top competitor in the NJCAA with their recent #5 national ranking. Notable achievements this season include victories over multiple nationally ranked opponents like Salt Lake Community College, Western Nebraska, and Eastern Florida among others. Hosting this high-stakes tournament is not only a milestone for the team but also a significant community event, providing a chance for fans to show their support and witness the dedication that led USU Eastern to this opportunity.

The Scenic West Athletic Conference is known for its extremely competitive field, including historically strong programs such as Snow College, Salt Lake, and Southern Idaho, making this tournament an exciting event for regional volleyball.

Should USU Eastern advance to the championship game they will receive an automatic berth in the District Tournament and an opportunity to punch their ticket to the NJCAA DI National Tournament in Clarksville, Tennessee. That game would also be historical as it will be hosted hy USU Eastern on their home court.

The support of the local community is crucial for energizing the Lady Eagles as they take the court and all fans, families, and volleyball enthusiasts are encouraged to fill the stands to create an unforgettable home court advantage.

Tournament information, including bracket updates and to purchase tickets, can be found at www.usueasternathletics.com and www.scenicwestsports.com